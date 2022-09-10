Update on the War with the Globalist Cabal - Is Humanity Winning? w/ Dr. Dave Janda

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Sarah Westall Published September 9, 2022





Dr. Dave Janda returns to the program to provide insight into the ongoing war: Globalist Cabal vs Humanity. We discuss whether we are winning and what it will take to ensure a win long term. We also discuss how you can protect yourself as more difficult times lie ahead. You can follow Dr. Dave Janda and his Operation Freedom Network at https://DaveJanda.com

