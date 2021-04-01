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20 indictments against COVID-19 public health order-complying pastors and churches
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50 views • April 01, 2021
A wake-up call to lockdown-complying pastors and churches.
If in obedience to the COVID-19 restrictions you have dispensed with Christian public worship services and deemed them unessential, then realize that you have de facto endorsed the suppression of Christianity on a scale that supersedes that achieved by the world’s greatest communist regimes, and you are therefore directly advancing not the kingdom of God but the kingdom of the evil one.
“This is really terrible. Not even the entire Soviet Union and Communist Red China succeeded in closing as many churches as lockdowns have managed to do.” – Peter Hammond, pioneer missionary, Founder and Director of Frontline Fellowship, the Founder and Chairman of Africa Christian Action, the Director of the Christian Action Network and Chairman of The Reformation Society, Countering the Covid Cult
(https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=1212175531838)
“If the authorities remove the church’s’ right to assemble they have robbed from the church the right to preach the Gospel. Do you understand that?…If we can’t gather we can’t preach! But because of technology we don’t seem to see it…It is easier for the government to take away the technology that permits life-streaming, than it is to take away the right to assemble…and the fact that what we bless God for, as [being] able to stream across the internet and so on, this might not exist forever! And what happens when it doesn’t? And we’ve already resigned the right to assemble?...If we give up the God-given right to assemble for the preaching of the Gospel, it will be even easier to take away the platforms used to communicate online. The time to oppose the abuse of authority is not when it gains momentum but to nip it in the bud.” – Armen Thomassian, minister of Faith Free Presbyterian Church, Greenville, South Carolina, The Case for Gathering Physically (https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=315211443344839)
The time to act is NOW. Therefore, open your churches and take a stand for Christ, for he who is not with Christ is against Him; and he that gathers not with Him scatters abroad (Matthew 12:30).
Recommended listening:
Parable of the ten virgins & what's missing in the reformed churches? – Steve Richardson, pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, Tillsonburg, Ontario (https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=12521328203049)
Rebel News Exclusive: Pastor James Coates sits down with Rebel for first interview after his release from jail (https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_pastor_james_coates_sits_down_with_rebel_for_first_interview_after_release_from_jail?utm_campaign=sgr_coatesint_3_29_2&;)
Rebel News viewer’s comment: What a great testimony of faithfulness this is! If only more Christians would have this level of commitment to the Lord, this would be a better world.
If in obedience to the COVID-19 restrictions you have dispensed with Christian public worship services and deemed them unessential, then realize that you have de facto endorsed the suppression of Christianity on a scale that supersedes that achieved by the world’s greatest communist regimes, and you are therefore directly advancing not the kingdom of God but the kingdom of the evil one.
“This is really terrible. Not even the entire Soviet Union and Communist Red China succeeded in closing as many churches as lockdowns have managed to do.” – Peter Hammond, pioneer missionary, Founder and Director of Frontline Fellowship, the Founder and Chairman of Africa Christian Action, the Director of the Christian Action Network and Chairman of The Reformation Society, Countering the Covid Cult
(https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=1212175531838)
“If the authorities remove the church’s’ right to assemble they have robbed from the church the right to preach the Gospel. Do you understand that?…If we can’t gather we can’t preach! But because of technology we don’t seem to see it…It is easier for the government to take away the technology that permits life-streaming, than it is to take away the right to assemble…and the fact that what we bless God for, as [being] able to stream across the internet and so on, this might not exist forever! And what happens when it doesn’t? And we’ve already resigned the right to assemble?...If we give up the God-given right to assemble for the preaching of the Gospel, it will be even easier to take away the platforms used to communicate online. The time to oppose the abuse of authority is not when it gains momentum but to nip it in the bud.” – Armen Thomassian, minister of Faith Free Presbyterian Church, Greenville, South Carolina, The Case for Gathering Physically (https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=315211443344839)
The time to act is NOW. Therefore, open your churches and take a stand for Christ, for he who is not with Christ is against Him; and he that gathers not with Him scatters abroad (Matthew 12:30).
Recommended listening:
Parable of the ten virgins & what's missing in the reformed churches? – Steve Richardson, pastor of Faith Presbyterian Church, Tillsonburg, Ontario (https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=12521328203049)
Rebel News Exclusive: Pastor James Coates sits down with Rebel for first interview after his release from jail (https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_pastor_james_coates_sits_down_with_rebel_for_first_interview_after_release_from_jail?utm_campaign=sgr_coatesint_3_29_2&;)
Rebel News viewer’s comment: What a great testimony of faithfulness this is! If only more Christians would have this level of commitment to the Lord, this would be a better world.
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