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HOUSE RESOLUTION IN PLACE TO CRUSH AMERICA FOR GOOD. #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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274 views • July 20, 2022

Talk to my boys over at Goldco and they will show you how to protect what you have.And even better go to www.Richielikesgold.com and they will give you up to 10K IN FREE SILVER and these guys arent just a bank they are christians, they are Patriots and they will fight your back for you to get you the least penalties etc.when you open an account. and MY subscribers have received up too 50k in silver, and you can convert your account to physical gold or silver WHENEVER YOUR WANT!! You cant ask for better than that, well you can but you wont get it.

RFB

order now! https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4350/text

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2f8KxHOpYf1M/

https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/07/explosion-and-fire-at-the-hoover-dam-in-nevada/

RFB ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/NULOOKREFINISH

RFB ON ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9/RFB-AND-DECKER-OBS-LIVE-RECORDING-EMP-WORD-IN-SKY-,-CLOAKED-TECHNOLGY--AND-A-CRACK-IN-THE-SKY:3

WEF AND UN COMBINE TO SPEED UP AGENDA 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/0XQCleWzOAQO/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2f8KxHOpYf1M/


RFB 3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


Jailbreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w


RichieFromBoston

https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064


Shared from and subscribe to:

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/

Keywords
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