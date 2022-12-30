Gratitude, Thank You and God Bless You 🙏❤️

Never forget the sacrifices they made for our Freedom ⚔️❤️⚔️

Many Veterans are in need of help as governments, politicians and bureaucrats have turned their back on those that fought to protect freedom.

Pay It Forward

See a Veteran in need, help out where you can

WWG1WGA 💞🌹🕊🌍💫

https://memetrunk.com/armed-forces/post/gratitude-and-thank-you-never-forget-the-sacrifices-they-made-to-protect-PDLj0LQkA7XlcbC