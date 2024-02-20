🔥🔥🔥JUST IN: Kevin O’Leary educates CNN host about the Trump “fraud” trial, says every developer in America would be penalized like Trump if treated the same way.
“Excuse me. What fraud? You get a developer that builds a building and he says it's worth $400 million, and he wants to borrow $200 million from a bank, which happens every day, everywhere on earth.”
“That haggling has gone on for decades. That's how it works… The bank that was supposedly defrauded testified and said: ‘We didn't lose anything. We want to do business with this guy again. We'd like to.’ But the judge said, no, no, no, no, no, no.”
“Let's penalize this developer for $355 million.”
“If we're going to do that, let’s penalize all the developers all across America. They've all done the same thing. All of them should go to jail and we should stop building buildings. That's what the message is from New York.”
