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Mystery as cluster of red lights move 'in formation' over Texas!!?
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257 views • March 19, 2020
Bizarre footage showing several red UFOs hovering in the night sky in Texas has sparked a conspiracy frenzy.
The strange video, taken in the city of El Paso, shows eight bright lights slowly moving across the sky.
Four seemed clustered in a group with the bottom orb appearing to flash much like a plane. Ahead of them, a further four can be seen flying away in a line.
#UFO #ORBS
The strange video, taken in the city of El Paso, shows eight bright lights slowly moving across the sky.
Four seemed clustered in a group with the bottom orb appearing to flash much like a plane. Ahead of them, a further four can be seen flying away in a line.
#UFO #ORBS
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