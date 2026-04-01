US🇺🇸 ground attack aircraft land at UK🇬🇧 base

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12 x A-10C Thunderbolt IIs are spotted at RAF Lakenheath
Starmer declares the war on Iran is ‘not our war’ in public, and in private, allows US warplanes used in a war of aggression in breach of Article 51, to land at UK bases.
More daily lying from the charisma vacuum.
Source @Robin Monotti + Cory Morningstar
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