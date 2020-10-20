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Report From TERRAL03 BLACKSTAR - This Information Was Sent To Many Alternative US Media People From A - CANADIAN Gov't Official - 2nd Lockdown & Isolation Camps - This Is Coming To America {MIRROR}
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525 views • October 20, 2020
Terral03 - Blackstar on YouTube is in jeopardy of losing his entire channel.
He's moving to Brighteon and has asked his subscribers to follow him. Please visit his channel here on Brighteon so he can lift the restrictions and upload the 100s of videos he's shot to date.
To support Terral03 even more you can download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter from his site here: https://www.terral03.com.
=======
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
An anonymous Canadian government official sent this EXACT information to many alternative news outlets like Terral's. They want us to know what is happening and to prepare for what's coming for us next.
On 14 OCTOBER 2020
I received this from an elected member of the Canadian government who is aghast at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) plans for our neighbors to the north . . .This is a nightmare unfolding!
"I want to provide you some very important information. I'm a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada.
I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO - Prime Minister's Office)....
...They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:
- Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.
- Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.
- Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.
- Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 - early January 2021
- Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
- Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 - Q2 2021.
- Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index....
--
MICROSOFT PATENT TO CONTROL YOUR PHYSICAL MOVEMENTS
https://youtu.be/xnYOm3yu9-E
October 14, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://youtu.be/xpNWvuidrG4
====
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
He's moving to Brighteon and has asked his subscribers to follow him. Please visit his channel here on Brighteon so he can lift the restrictions and upload the 100s of videos he's shot to date.
To support Terral03 even more you can download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter from his site here: https://www.terral03.com.
=======
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
An anonymous Canadian government official sent this EXACT information to many alternative news outlets like Terral's. They want us to know what is happening and to prepare for what's coming for us next.
On 14 OCTOBER 2020
I received this from an elected member of the Canadian government who is aghast at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) plans for our neighbors to the north . . .This is a nightmare unfolding!
"I want to provide you some very important information. I'm a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada.
I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO - Prime Minister's Office)....
...They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:
- Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.
- Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.
- Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.
- Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 - early January 2021
- Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
- Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 - Q2 2021.
- Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index....
--
MICROSOFT PATENT TO CONTROL YOUR PHYSICAL MOVEMENTS
https://youtu.be/xnYOm3yu9-E
October 14, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://youtu.be/xpNWvuidrG4
====
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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