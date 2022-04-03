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Kristina Karamo - President Trump Endorsed her for Michigan Secretary of State unleashes about Election Fraud!
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30 views • April 03, 2022
Kristina Karamo hit the National Platform by taking the Platform with President Trump and receiving his Endorsement for Secretary of State. I Knew she was Special a long time ago. She was a Guest on my Podcast for 90 Minutes back in January 2021... Enjoy... and this is one you want to share...
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✅ Want More *Real News* go to...
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✅ Get the *FREE Conservative Business Journal Podcast APP* Now, Go to… https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/apps/
✅ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
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