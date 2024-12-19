ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 12/19/24 • DARK JOURNALIST - CONNECTING THE DOTS WITH THE UFO FILES • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TYRANNY ALERT! NEW DEEP STATE BILL EXPANDS COVID LOCKDOWN POWERS TO ALL PANDEMICS RIGHT AS NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER BIRD FLU! ALEX JONES IS REVEALING HOW TOGETHER WE CAN STOP DISASTER!
The enemy is moving! As predicted, the desperate Democrats are trying to launch a NEW pandemic hysteria followed by lockdowns, forced injections & medical martial law!
The good news: The people of America & the world are AWAKE and are NOT going to submit to the globalist plan to reinstate covid-level restrictions! Watch & share this vital edition of The Alex Jones Show!
ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS
• https://thealexjonesstore.com
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• Follow @AJNlive on X
To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel
STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)
Easy and Simple To Use
https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg
Thank You, Ron
• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place
• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson