WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 17JUL22 - Most Dangerous Plane Landing

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https://youtu.be/ZkFiJ9B-u38





This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #189





Links to sources:





Most Dangerous Plane Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BaX2...





Wet Runway - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfOnA7alzV9/





Aborted Landing - https://youtu.be/frbO0BUaBsk





Helicopter Flying Low - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Y1Zp08...





Fire Retardant - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfb9iCZLY6q/





Royal Flying Doctor Service - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...





Go-around - https://youtu.be/k0npzTQOn68





Hard Landing - https://youtu.be/siCo5LP374o





F-16 - https://youtu.be/suRrYj7m7Wg





Crosswind Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lknzh...





This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet





I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.





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