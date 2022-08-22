The Coming Food Shortages

With a significant portion of the world's fertilizer being deleted out of the global economy due to the war in the Ukraine, and the destruction of supply chains and family farms (under the pretext of fighting climate change), food shortages are on the horizon. Was this done on purpose for geopolitical purposes?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:





1) Edward Dowd https://rumble.com/v18ed9z-edward-dowd-global-economic-collapse-recession-food-shortages-lockdowns-mon.html





2) Epoch Times https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-africa-ambition-to-displace-the-us-with-tiffany-meier_4556880.html