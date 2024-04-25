Create New Account
Biblical Giants | Clans, Sizes, & Supernatural Abilities | Episode 3 with Haunted Cosmos
The biblical record is undeniable - giants once roamed the earth. Goliath is by far the most well-known giant. But many fail to recognize that Goliath was actually one of the smallest giants. Scripture describes several different species of giants (or giant clans) with a startling range of physical sizes, as well as surprising supernatural abilities.


Right Response:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=oSah8hDstCs&si=NSleJune5J0E-Qsp

