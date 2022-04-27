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GLOBAL EMERGENCY! Russia Says It’s Officially at War With NATO, Warns Nuclear Armageddon IMMINENT – FULL SHOW 4/26/22
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366 views • April 27, 2022
Meanwhile the globalist, transhumanist, doomsday cult has pulled out all stops in their plan to collapse human civilization. This is not a drill! This is humanity fighting for its very existence. Tune in and share this link! It has been said for millennia, it’s always darkest before the dawn, and it is. Humanity is awakening and Elon Musk has now taken over Twitter and claims to reverse Big Tech’s anti-free speech policies. Hope springs eternal!
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