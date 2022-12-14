For "Black" Women Only - Queen Communique' 1

Our Queens need to be respected and honored.
Our Kings need to be respected and validated.
I'm from the hood. The only way through the hood is respect.
This communique is the first of many that will challenge
"Black" Women to find their soul's purposes on this earth.
A Communique is an official announcement and statement to Royalty. You are Royal whether you know it our not. My name is Professor Uruk. I'm your official Doctor of Educational Leadership. I'm a Knight of Education, protecting my "Black" Royal Queens and Kings with education that saves lives, family, and sanity.
Much Respect
Professor Uruk, Ed.D. Fellow
Doctoral Fellow and Knight of Educational Leadership
I'm a Doctoral Fellow of Education leadership. I'm a husband of 27 years and a father of six children by the same woman and the same marriage. I 'm making this official statement/communique to "Black women worldwide.
This is my official communique: "Carefully watch my communiques, 1-5, and protect yourself, your family, and your sanity from the Luciferian Talmudic Khazarian Mafia. They have implemented systems of war on you that are in effect this very second. It is your sacred duty as a Queen (Genesis 35:10-12) to protect your soul." In order for there to be a King, there must first be a Queen. Much Respect,
Professor Uruk
Professoruruk.com/ebooks
Chillheal.com/e-store
www.brighteon.com/channels/profu2022
