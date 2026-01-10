Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 11.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"Every human being is a lesson, a hope of love or lack of love that finally gives you its sweet or bitter truth; and so you will go from lesson to lesson, sometimes learning and sometimes teaching, because you must also deliver to your brothers and sisters the message that you have brought to earth."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 11, Verse 20





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 11 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James