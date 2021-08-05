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Beginning Of End Of Covid!! CANADA Alberta NO MASKS
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132 views • August 05, 2021
This guy won his case and the whole Canadian country of ALBERTA is now dropping ALL COVID RESTRICTIONS ....BECAUSE HE PROVED THE VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST!!! IT HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED WHICH IS WHAT DR. ROBERT O YOUNG HAS SAID ALL ALONG....
Covid Rules All Over The World Must Fall Because Of Something That Happened In Canada!
Beginning Of End Of Covid!! Covid Rules All Over The World Must Fall Because…
Covid Rules All Over The World Must Fall Because Of Something That Happened In Canada!
Beginning Of End Of Covid!! Covid Rules All Over The World Must Fall Because…
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