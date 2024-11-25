ARE Christians REQUIRED to PAY Tithes at Church? FIND OUT HERE (1/16/24)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This topic is the subject of much controversy. In this video we will put the controversy to rest by getting to the bottom of what the Scriptures have to say about it. Come study with me!
The Scriptures
https://biblehub.com/kjv/genesis/14.htm | Genesis 14 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/leviticus/27.htm | Leviticus 27 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/numbers/18.htm | Numbers 18 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/deuteronomy/14.htm | Deuteronomy 14 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/deuteronomy/26.htm | Deuteronomy 26 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/malachi/3.htm | Malachi 3 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/nehemiah/10.htm | Nehemiah 10 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/nehemiah/13.htm | Nehemiah 13 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/malachi/2.htm | Malachi 2 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_chronicles/31.htm | 2 Chronicles 31 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/23.htm | Matthew 23 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/acts/5.htm | Acts 5 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/17.htm | Matthew 17 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/22.htm#15 | Matthew 22 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/6.htm | Matthew 6 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_timothy/6.htm | 1 Timothy 6 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_corinthians/3.htm | 1 Corinthians 3 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/19.htm | Matthew 19 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_corinthians/9.htm | 2 Corinthians 9 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/25.htm | Matthew 25 KJV
https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_peter/2.htm | 1 Peter 2 KJV