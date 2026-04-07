BLACKROCK BLOCKS WITHDRAWALS: Will Barney on the $2 Trillion Panic





FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v77cw28-41-million-ounces-gone-in-two-weeks-the-silver-heist-is-collapsing.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





The withdrawals are being blocked. The panic is spreading. And the $2 trillion private credit market is starting to crack.





In this financial briefing, Will Barney exposes the fractures appearing in the foundation of America's debt economy. Blackrock—the world's largest asset manager—has begun limiting withdrawals as investors flee to safety. The trigger? A looming municipal bond crisis that threatens to unravel decades of unchecked borrowing by cities, counties, and states.





Barney connects the dots between the bond market's hidden exposure and the fraud crackdown now accelerating at every level of government. President Trump has made Vice President Vance the "fraud czar," formalizing the hunt for wasted federal dollars. But the real story is local: states like California carrying debt larger than entire nations, while Florida and Texas move to eliminate property taxes—the primary revenue stream servicing those bonds.





The scrutiny is coming. Medicare and Medicaid fraud in Minnesota and California has already exposed tens of billions in fraudulent payments. New York has been given 30 days to produce a plan. And when the payments stop, the bondholders—individuals, corporations, pension funds—will be left holding the bag.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.