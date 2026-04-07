BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BLACKROCK BLOCKS WITHDRAWALS: Will Barney on the $2 Trillion Panic
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
136 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • 12 days ago

BLACKROCK BLOCKS WITHDRAWALS: Will Barney on the $2 Trillion Panic


FULL BREAKDOWN HERE: https://rumble.com/v77cw28-41-million-ounces-gone-in-two-weeks-the-silver-heist-is-collapsing.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


The withdrawals are being blocked. The panic is spreading. And the $2 trillion private credit market is starting to crack.


In this financial briefing, Will Barney exposes the fractures appearing in the foundation of America's debt economy. Blackrock—the world's largest asset manager—has begun limiting withdrawals as investors flee to safety. The trigger? A looming municipal bond crisis that threatens to unravel decades of unchecked borrowing by cities, counties, and states.


Barney connects the dots between the bond market's hidden exposure and the fraud crackdown now accelerating at every level of government. President Trump has made Vice President Vance the "fraud czar," formalizing the hunt for wasted federal dollars. But the real story is local: states like California carrying debt larger than entire nations, while Florida and Texas move to eliminate property taxes—the primary revenue stream servicing those bonds.


The scrutiny is coming. Medicare and Medicaid fraud in Minnesota and California has already exposed tens of billions in fraudulent payments. New York has been given 30 days to produce a plan. And when the payments stop, the bondholders—individuals, corporations, pension funds—will be left holding the bag.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
california fraudminnesota fraudproperty tax eliminationblackrock withdrawals2 trillion private creditmunicipal bond crisisstate debt defaultscalifornia debt crisisjd vance fraud czarmedicaid medicare fraudnew york fraud investigationdr oz medicarebond default stressfraud exposure executive orderscleaning the henhouse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Garrison Vance
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Pilot Rescue&#8217; and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Pilot Rescue’ and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

Mike Adams
Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy