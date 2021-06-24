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Joshua Feuerstein | Why You Must Always Stand On the Side of Truth
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20 views • June 24, 2021
Joshua Feuerstein shares why people that are afraid will gladly trade their liberties for safety, why you must always stand on the side of truth, and why if God is for you who can be against you.
#JoshuaFeuerstein #ClayClark #Thrivetime Show
#JoshuaFeuerstein #ClayClark #Thrivetime Show
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