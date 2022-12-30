Puppet Show - Conspiracy Music Guru.

We live on a flat and stable plane... NOT a spinning ball whizzing through a vacuum. Have you never been on a merry go round? If you have but still buy this spinning ball BullShit, please tell me at what speed does the centrifugal force trying to toss your ass off suddenly start sucking everything in?!?!?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.