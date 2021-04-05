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I Communicated With an Alien
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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551 views • April 05, 2021
Greetings, Pilots, and Passengers!

Aliens is an area of discussion often shrouded in mystery and conspiracies, we like to think that extraterrestrials are slimy, scary creatures, as presented in the TV shows and movies we watch.

Yet we fail to consider the notion that aliens may be trying to start a conversation with us as humans, and that we should be open to act as a bridge of communication.

I have been lucky enough to receive messages from a Sirian alien known as Phoenix 6 at my spiritual development circle, who explained that we shouldn't fear otherwordly beings, and should be open to making direct contact.

It sounds crazy and incredulous, but it is an ongoing experience I cannot ignore, and wish to share with you in the hopes that it may connect with you on some level, and potentially help you begin to understand an unexplainable experience you may have had.

Fly High, Fear Less.

#Aliens​
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]

#DareToFly​ #Spirit
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipaliensalienufomindetufosconspiraciesspiritbodyspiritualismcommunicationalien contactspirit communicationalien abductioncoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportsdaretoflydare to fly
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