Creative Loving Energy

Creative source awareness, the true reality of creation, expresses manifestation with loving energy.

Any sense of separation we live with in society is a false reality. The more we think of loving as the basis of making choices and taking actions, the better life would be for all of us.

A transformation in consciousness is underway. The wisdom of re-creation is very important to the renewal of our individual lives, our society and our world. Peace, joy and love can be our meditation.





