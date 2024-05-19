Creative Loving Energy

Creative source awareness, the true reality of creation, expresses manifestation with loving energy.
Any sense of separation we live with in society is a false reality. The more we think of loving as the basis of making choices and taking actions, the better life would be for all of us.
A transformation in consciousness is underway. The wisdom of re-creation is very important to the renewal of our individual lives, our society and our world. Peace, joy and love can be our meditation.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:
