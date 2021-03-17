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I Doubt If You Even Knew You Were In A Cult
Think About It
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1405 views • March 17, 2021
😋 Reach Your New Year's Resolutions With The Help of Keto!
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We have a magical time as children where we can transport ourselves to magical make believe places, and it feels totally real while we play in those worlds…

GET MORE INFO BELOW:


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/


WEBSITES: (ALL LINKS ARE ON THE WEBSITES - INCLUDING "VIDEO LINKS" TAB ON NAVIGATION)
https://thinkaboutit.news
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WANT SOMETHING YOU HAND OUT TO HELP INFORM PEOPLE?
https://www.thinkaboutit.online/pandemic-mask-handout/


OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)
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VISUALLY IMPAIRED CAN LISTEN TO SHOW AUDIO:
Apple Podcast On iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s
Anchor Podcast: https://anchor.fm/thinkaboutitpodcast

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LBRY VIDEO CHANNEL:
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BRIGHTEON VIDEO CHANNEL:
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BITCHUTE VIDEO CHANNEL:
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RUMBLE VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://rumble.com/user/ThinkAboutItNow

GAB TV:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/thinkaboutit

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GAB PAGE:
https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt

PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/ThinkAboutItSteve/posts

MINDS PAGE:
https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow

STEEMIT:
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FACEBOOK:
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INSTAGRAM:
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Want To Read The Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com


WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV BIBLE TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU


RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos

BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html

BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMAES72jzk4Q/

Email address:
[email protected]

U.S. Mail address:
Steve at Think About It
P.O. Box 151665
Cape Coral, Fl 33915-1665

This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues. Through context, critical questioning, and educational framing, this channel creates a transformative use of copyrighted media. The material is presented for entirely non-profit educational purposes. There is no reason to believe that the featured media clips will in any way negatively affect the market value of the copyrighted works.
Keywords
deceptionvaccinenwobidencultdepopulationpsyopgatescultsfauciend of the agemrnagreat reset
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