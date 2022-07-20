C4I = Call 4 Investigation "Social Credit System - British and Chinese controlling US?" July 18

- - - Hot Topic - - - This could drastically affect you sooner than later?

The Social Credit System is now coming in to control and cull populations.

You 'Commoners' will receive your UBI (Universal Basic Income) and You WILL be happy...!

Frank Jacob and Jean Nolan interview.

Meet PM Boris Johnson's likely 'connected' replacement at 37 minutes!!

MUST SEE NOW - and Share with all your friends/fellow future Commoners!!

42 minutes

Patricia J H S presents

