Army Corps Announces Timeline to Open the Main Channel | How To Get Cargo Moving Into Baltimore? In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the announcement by the Corps of Engineers to have the main shipping channel reopened to a 35 foot draft by the end of April and a proposal to get cargo flowing into the port of Baltimore.





