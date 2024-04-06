Create New Account
Army Corps Announces Timeline to Open the Main Channel
Army Corps Announces Timeline to Open the Main Channel | How To Get Cargo Moving Into Baltimore?  In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the announcement by the Corps of Engineers to have the main shipping channel reopened to a 35 foot draft by the end of April and a proposal to get cargo flowing into the port of Baltimore.  


#dali #baltimorebridge #baltimore #shipping #brdigecollapse #supplychain #containerships #containerships 

