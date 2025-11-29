Huckabee: Israel tie-up worth ‘five CIAs’ for US

Mike Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel, championed “every partnership” that America has with Israel as “beneficial many times over” for the US at the Knesset's third annual Day of Prayer event.

According to him, what the US gains in military intelligence sharing with Israel” is the equivalent of five CIAs to the benefit of the United States.”

“If we don't stand together, we will fall separately,” he adds.

😐 😎The US Deep State and Israel remain the ultimate bromance out there

Adding:

🚨 Skies above Venezuela after Trump declared its airspace 'closed', shows very few flights.

Adding:

NATO bets on laser beams in Arctic gamble

Regurgitating unproven accusations of jamming or underwater cable cuts leveled at Russia and China, NATO is putting up a new Arctic base in Denmark’s autonomous territory of Greenland, reports Newsweek.

The Optical Ground Station will use Lithuanian-built Astrolight tech backed by the European Space Agency to enable laser beams to move large volumes of satellite data fast.

The pitch bets on:

⚫️ hard to detect ultra-narrow beam

⚫️ 10× the throughput than traditional satellite download

⚫️ 10,000 times more bandwidth

⚫️ no need for operating licenses, unlike radio frequencies

⚫️ rules out vulnerable undersea cables

Since clear skies are required for lasers to operate, multiple bases will be required for backup.

As the battle for the Arctic heats up, no wonder the US is scrambling for options:

🔴 Russia's leadership in Arctic development is unmatched, boasting the world's largest nuclear icebreaker fleet

🔴 Russia and China are partnering up with joint naval drills and economic projects like the Northern Sea Route



