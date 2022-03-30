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Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov Interview Today - Ryabkov: BRICS Nations will be one of the backbones of the New "Fair World Order" - by RT. 033022
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110 views • March 30, 2022
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov's interview with RT (https://t.me/rtnews)
Thanks to RT for letting us hear what's going on.
Ryabkov: BRICS nations will be one of the backbones of the new "Fair World Order"
Thanks to RT for letting us hear what's going on.
Ryabkov: BRICS nations will be one of the backbones of the new "Fair World Order"
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