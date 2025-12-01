© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNZBljVptLs
Credit For Video To: https://www.youtube.com/@Boomeranderson
Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Methylene Blue: Part 1 with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima
Dive into the science of brain energy and longevity with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima, a leading neuroscientist from UT Austin, in this eye-opening Part 1 discussion on cytochrome oxidase and methylene blue.
Key Highlights
* Cytochrome Oxidase Essentials: Learn how this mitochondrial enzyme powers 95% of your brain's oxygen use for ATP energy, acts as the top antioxidant by turning oxygen into water, and serves as a longevity marker—upregulating it extends lifespan in simple organisms.
* Methylene Blue History: Discover its 1876 origins as a synthetic dye, Paul Ehrlich's "magic bullet" discovery for targeting nervous tissue, and its role as an electron cycler that boosts mitochondrial efficiency at low doses.
*
* Alzheimer's Insights: Dr. Gonzalez-Lima shares his groundbreaking research on fresh human brains, revealing cytochrome oxidase deficits as an early cause of neurodegeneration—beyond amyloid plaques or tau tangles.
Why Watch?
Explore low-dose methylene blue's potential to enhance energy production, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against memory loss, backed by decades of Dr. Gonzalez-Lima's work on brain metabolism. Perfect for biohackers, health enthusiasts, and anyone optimizing cognition. Part 2 coming soon!