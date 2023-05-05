Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE - Evolution of Stability
Spontaneous focus at vertex of the psyche absorbs experience directly in the unfolding moment, however that can't happen if your mind is preoccupied with the past or future moment and doesn’t differentiate between upward and downward attraction, can it, so embodying all the parameters that comport with objective reality guarantees clarification of perception. Join 45toRevive.com or subscribe to metatalknews.com

