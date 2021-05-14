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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Federal Judge Orders Twitter to Testify in Court in Historic First Amendment Lawsuit.
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90 views • May 14, 2021
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
230K subscribers

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Federal Judge Orders Twitter to Testify in Court in Historic First Amendment Lawsuit. PRESS RELEASE BELOW

FIRST CASE TO SHOW HOW GOVERNMENT MAKES TWITTER SILENCE SPEECH

Federal Judge Mark Wolf Orders Twitter to Testify at Landmark Hearing.
Judge’s Additional Order Seeks Experts to Weigh in on Historic First Amendment Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Cambridge, MA (May 13, 2021) – On October 30, 2020, Federal Judge Mark Wolf declared that Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai would likely prevail on his claim in case 20-CV-11889 that the Government of Massachusetts made Twitter silence him in the middle of his election campaign. This historic case is proceeding forward and a hearing is set for May 20, 2021.

The Judge has ordered Twitter to present their position.

This case is the first in the United States that presents powerful evidence that Government and Twitter are hand in glove. The case has garnered multiple victories including surviving motions to dismiss, as well as winning the terms of its Preliminary Injunction whereby the Judge ordered the Government to stop silencing Dr. Shiva on Twitter. On February 1, 2021, the Government violated that Order.

On May 10, 2021 Judge Wolf issued an order for Twitter to appear in court on May 20, 2021 to explain why it should not be made a co-Defendant, and whether the Government was responsible for the February 1, 2021 de-platforming of Dr. Shiva.

On May 13, 2021, Judge Wolf issued a new order seeking Amicus Briefs from supporters of the First Amendment. This case goes to the heart what this country was founded to protect: Freedom of Speech, and especially Political Speech. Here is an excerpt from Judge Wolf’s latest order:

To register for Zoom hearing, visit https://forms.mad.uscourts.gov/courtlist.html and then select the date Thursday May 20, 2021, and Judge Wolf.

To contact Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, email: [email protected].
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federal judgetwittergovernmentordershistoric
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