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The True Resilience of Our Climate and the Manufactured Panic with William Happer
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91 views • January 17, 2022
Is the climate really in a crisis like so much of the media and pop culture would like us to believe? Based on the actual statistics and historical climate events, we may not be in as much
Trouble as we think. Listen up to learn:
1) When the most severe hurricane took place
2) The two main problems with traditional energy
3) The possible benefits of CO2
A Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, William Happer, shares his work as a climate
Specialist and a whistleblower on the climate "crisis."
Despite the significant voices joining the call for change amidst a climate crisis, it may be a red herring for the real problems harming society. Even the warnings of increasingly severe fires and storm events may be overblown.
While greenhouse gasses and fossil fuels are usually the factors blamed for climate change, they
May promote certain beneficial factors. Even carbon dioxide can actually promote greening
Worldwide rather than promote harm like previously thought.
Visit https://co2coalition.org for more educational resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Trouble as we think. Listen up to learn:
1) When the most severe hurricane took place
2) The two main problems with traditional energy
3) The possible benefits of CO2
A Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, William Happer, shares his work as a climate
Specialist and a whistleblower on the climate "crisis."
Despite the significant voices joining the call for change amidst a climate crisis, it may be a red herring for the real problems harming society. Even the warnings of increasingly severe fires and storm events may be overblown.
While greenhouse gasses and fossil fuels are usually the factors blamed for climate change, they
May promote certain beneficial factors. Even carbon dioxide can actually promote greening
Worldwide rather than promote harm like previously thought.
Visit https://co2coalition.org for more educational resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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