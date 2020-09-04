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DON'T FALL FOR IT: They Are Setting Us Up & It's Bad In Australia & Getting Worse in the US - Our Only Hope Is To BE FEARLESS & STICK TOGETHER
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74 views • September 04, 2020
New Revelations on the COVID Death Count - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/P0y6M-N8wOE
Police ARREST pregnant woman for Facebook post - Avi Yemini: https://youtu.be/pym4q9tladg
Victoria Police double-down on pregnant woman arrest: https://youtu.be/mFf2M5InaxI
AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/RGxbaxviRVw
HOLODOMOR 2.0: Man Made Famine & Election Chaos https://youtu.be/ClOJEGGBtNI (Food Chain Reaction, John Podesta, crisis in 2020 planned in 2015)
Police ARREST pregnant woman for Facebook post - Avi Yemini: https://youtu.be/pym4q9tladg
Victoria Police double-down on pregnant woman arrest: https://youtu.be/mFf2M5InaxI
AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/RGxbaxviRVw
HOLODOMOR 2.0: Man Made Famine & Election Chaos https://youtu.be/ClOJEGGBtNI (Food Chain Reaction, John Podesta, crisis in 2020 planned in 2015)
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