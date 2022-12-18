Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel and CIA did 9 11 100%
111 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published a day ago |

Other jewish attacks against US people are: Fake COVID pandemic, COVID19 bio weapon vaxx, Ukraine war, election fraud, USS Liberty, israeli snipers in Iraq killng US troops to stir up hatred of Iraqis. All the suspicious jews arrested in NY on 9 11, were put on a special CIA flight straight to Israel when all other flights were canceled. Jews used the front company, "Urban moving systems" to move explosives and MOSSAD demolition team into the Twin Tower complex at night. 9 11 was a psy op, insurance fraud and a gold heist

Keywords
israeland ciadid 9 11

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket