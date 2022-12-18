Israel and CIA did 9 11 100%

Other jewish attacks against US people are: Fake COVID pandemic, COVID19 bio weapon vaxx, Ukraine war, election fraud, USS Liberty, israeli snipers in Iraq killng US troops to stir up hatred of Iraqis. All the suspicious jews arrested in NY on 9 11, were put on a special CIA flight straight to Israel when all other flights were canceled. Jews used the front company, "Urban moving systems" to move explosives and MOSSAD demolition team into the Twin Tower complex at night. 9 11 was a psy op, insurance fraud and a gold heist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.