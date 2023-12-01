Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Israel Made All These People Homeless’ 1 Dec 2023 (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1916 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/gdagghqEJfs?si=Hq-TFvFtH_ilPxSl

1 Dec 2023 #gaza #israel

Palestinian families are returning to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble. More than 60% of homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed and thousands of people are missing under the rubble.


Bisan Owda, a video journalist in Gaza, followed families in the southern town of Khuza’a as they search for remains of their lives under the rubble. Residents of the town are determined to rebuild their homes after surviving previous Israeli airstrikes in 2014 and in 2021.


This video was filmed during the temporary ceasefire in Gaza.


#gaza #israel


Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe


Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket