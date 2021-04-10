Cancer’s Favorite Food

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
If you’ve watched any of our previous docu-series’, you’ve heard us say that cancer is an “obligate glucose metabolizer”. Still not exactly sure what that means? Watch this video and be sure to sign up for our free docu-series to find out. It could radically change the way you understand cancer.