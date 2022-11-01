Mary Holland calls for a return to the Nuremberg Code | 01-Nov-2022 | www.kla.tv/24031

Children's Health Defense 2nd Chair Mary Holland, in her poignant 75th Memorial Day speech on August 20, 2022, called for an uncompromising return to the 10 statutes of the Nuremberg Code. These had been massively trampled under foot during the two and a half years of the Covid measures, resulting in sheer indescribable suffering. This re-establishment of the Nuremberg Code, she said, requires the determined commitment of all. She concluded her speech with the visionary words: "We can make this happen" and she literally said in German: "Wir kriegen das hin!"



https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/nuremberg-mary-holland-vera-sharav-speeches/