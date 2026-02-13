The Launch of IRBM 'ORESHNIK-2' by Russia triggered a MASS Evacuation of Western Diplomats from KIEV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile, on February 12, Ukrainian monitoring resources declared an air alarm several times due to the launch of the hypersonic ballistic missile 'Oreshnik'. Indeed, the launch of a ballistic missile at the Russian 'Kapustin Yar' test site was also recorded by some Western monitoring services. However, the launched Russian ballistic missile did not fly towards Ukraine, but successfully hit a target in central Siberia. Against this backdrop, Russian experts said that Moscow had successfully tested a new hypersonic ballistic missile 'Oreshnik-2', also known as 'Granite'. ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
