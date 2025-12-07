Ep. 1920: Will Derek Chauvin Be Freed?

I've done a rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:

* Derek Chauvin Is Trying to Get a New Trial So the Truth — and Real Justice — Can Finally Prevail

https://discernreport.com/derek-chauvin-is-trying-to-get-a-new-trial-so-the-truth-and-real-justice-can-finally-prevail/

* Will Derek Chauvin Be Freed? There’s Now a Serious Challenge to the Ex-cop’s Conviction

https://thenewamerican.com/us/will-derek-chauvin-be-freed-theres-now-a-serious-challenge-to-the-ex-cops-conviction/

* Article I, Minnesota Constitution

https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Minnesota_Constitution

* Full Bodycam Footage of George Floyd Arrest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkEGGLu_fNU

* The Fall of Minneapolis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFPi3EigjFA





Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction





Contact, [email protected]





Donations:

* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3





#DerekChauvin #GeorgeFloyd #Minnesota #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance