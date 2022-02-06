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EFFECTS FROM VACCINE SHEDDING AND THE CURE FOR BEING AROUND THE VACCINATED
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631 views • February 06, 2022
From HerbalGurl
Mirror source: wil paranormal
bitchute
This is a revised edition of an earlier video back in August 2021
- Dr. Abdul Alim Mohammed explains how you get infected with the spike proteins when you are around the vaxxed.
Mirror source: wil paranormal
bitchute
This is a revised edition of an earlier video back in August 2021
- Dr. Abdul Alim Mohammed explains how you get infected with the spike proteins when you are around the vaxxed.
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