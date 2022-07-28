[Streamed live on Jul 28, 2022] Keto Side Up w/ Danny Vega, M.S.

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Thursday Live Stream 7/27/202212NoonEST/11am CST
Today the CuttingEdge has a very special guest Mr. Danny Vega, M.S.
Follower of Christ, Devoted Family man and a native of Miami Florida.
Danny received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in 2004 where he played football. He earned a Master of Science in Human Performance from the University of Florida, where he worked with the national championship men’s basketball team. Danny then went on to become the Strength & Conditioning coordinator for VCU basketball, helping the Rams become the 2007 conference champions. Danny was also a top ranked power lifter and indoor rower. He lives in Tampa with his wife Maura & two sons, Desmond and Dean.
Danny Vega: https://fatfueled.family/
#Pounders Live: Keto- Full Disclosure (The Apocalyptic Diet) w/ guest Danny Vega
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Keto: Full Disclosure- LIVE Q&A : Jon #Pounders and Danny Vega
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#BreakingBabylon: Prepping God's Temple
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