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[Streamed live on Jul 28, 2022] Keto Side Up w/ Danny Vega, M.S.
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
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12 views • August 13, 2022

Thursday Live Stream 7/27/202212NoonEST/11am CST

Today the CuttingEdge has a very special guest Mr. Danny Vega, M.S.

Follower of Christ, Devoted Family man and a native of Miami Florida.

Danny received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in 2004 where he played football. He earned a Master of Science in Human Performance from the University of Florida, where he worked with the national championship men’s basketball team. Danny then went on to become the Strength & Conditioning coordinator for VCU basketball, helping the Rams become the 2007 conference champions. Danny was also a top ranked power lifter and indoor rower. He lives in Tampa with his wife Maura & two sons, Desmond and Dean.


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