Bugging in for Beginners

This is not an attempt to be THEE bug in/out guide. Nor is/are the ideas/equipment meant to be thee most ideal. Just sharing ideas.



About bug-ging (in/out): The general idea is to consider and prepare for any potential situation, up to and including bugging out. None of the ideas or gadgets are implied as fool-proof. The idea is (to me) to have as broad of means and information/ knowledge/ imagination as possible so as to consider how you may, or may not be able to endure any given situation and then act in accordance. So I just share general ideas and leave the insights and ideas to the viewer.



While it looks like there's (a/some) war(s) going on - like, -over there; There's been a war going a couple (decades..) of years since (911) the Plan-demic started, on each one of us, on our right(s) to choose for our own bodies, to self-govern, to concur Gods choice on little Johnny or Gingers base gender, while not having a choice what goes into OUR own Vessel(s)! It's beyond idiotic, and entirely illegal. Whether, and apparently, Since- we're NOT going to push back, it seems logical that we still maintain our personal space and integrity as we are, while hoping for the best and pre-par'ng for the worst.

