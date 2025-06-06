Photodynamic therapy studies show light-activated photosensitive compounds effectively destroy disease cells, including non-cancerous ones.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Photodynamic therapy studies where they're activating this light with photosensitive compounds, it's so effective in obliterating these disease cells, not just cancer cells.
Watch "Healing Revolution: Reclaim Your Health—Naturally" docu-series for free at https://BrightU.com
#ReclaimYourHealth #HealingRevolution #HealthyFood #HealthAgenda #Wellness #Truth #ForbiddenCures #RedLight #PowerOfLight #RedLightTherapy