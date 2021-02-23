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Forget critical thinking, they don't even want you to read!
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271 views • February 23, 2021
So, not only do the people who control the media and government not want you to think critically, apparently they would prefer altogether if you weren't able to read. In this video I cover the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization document "Education for Sustainable Development toolkit".
This document was published October 2006 and talks about "sustainable education" which according to the authors essentially means more education is a bad thing.
https://web.archive.org/web/20210219203251/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000152453
This document was published October 2006 and talks about "sustainable education" which according to the authors essentially means more education is a bad thing.
https://web.archive.org/web/20210219203251/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000152453
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