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McAleenan: The Supreme Court gave the DOD a big victory on the wall
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29 views • July 28, 2019
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan weighs in on the significance of SCOTUS ruling to allow the allocation of Pentagon funds to build the wall along the southern border.
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