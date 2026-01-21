The Milk & Meat of the WORD: With Mark L. Smith-UPTIME-JAN 20 2026

Join us for a continued discussion on the hope and freedom we have in Jesus.





Mark Smith from Strength Ministries YouTube channel will be joining us for an upcoming panel discussion on the end times. Mark is the passionate voice behind Strength Ministries, a YouTube channel dedicated to prayer, encouragement, and bold biblical teaching in these turbulent times. With a heart for the hurting and a message anchored in Jesus Christ, Mark speaks directly to believers seeking clarity, hope, and spiritual strength as the world grows darker.





Please subscribe to Mark’s YouTube channel at: / @strengthministries





We will also have a roundtable discussion on the Bible, world events that may pertain to bible prophecy and the glorious appearing of our Lord and Savior, Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah.





And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.

-1 Thessalonians 1:10





UpTime Community is a webcast that covers teachings and unique perspectives on end time events.

Sign-up for updates and extra content that won't be posted on YouTube!

NEWSLETTER: https://forms.gle/vQTPMs3kCt5X5Za88





Unsure about what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ?

Go HERE: https://www.gotquestions.org/eternal-...









Subscribe to us on Rumble: http://rumble.com/uptimechurch





Follow us on social media!

Facebook: / uptime.church

Instagram: / uptimechurch

Twitter: / uptimechurch

YouTube: / uptimechurch





Download past audio recordings on your mobile device:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6KyCYj4...





TuneIn Radio: http://tun.in/pjZgZ





Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/uptim...