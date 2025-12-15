WHY ISN'T TRUMP ARRESTING THE CLINTONS? Gitmo Panel Breaks Down Bondi, DOJ & Military Tribunals





🚨 EYES ON GITMO: December 2025 - Wartime Analysis 🚨

In this explosive monthly briefing, John Michael Chambers is joined by a powerhouse military panel—Ret. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, Ret. Lt. Col. Matt Mack, Col. Doug Pasternak, and 107—to dissect the most critical fronts in the hidden war.





🔥 THIS EPISODE COVERS:





The Anthony Weiner Laptop & "Frazzledrip": The panel discusses the horrifying evidence of depravity linked to the Clinton inner circle and its implications.





Clinton Testimony & Epstein Files: With Bill & Hillary scheduled to testify and the Epstein Files due for release, the panel analyzes if justice is imminent—or being thwarted.





TINA PETERS CRISIS: An in-depth breakdown of President Trump's pardon, Colorado's defiance, and why she represents the fight for election integrity.





VENEZUELA & The Cartel War: How the fight against drug cartels, election theft, and global illicit networks is the "Jenga block" threatening the entire corrupt system.





THE SWAMP WITHIN: A candid discussion on the "dysfunctional and hostile" DOJ, the compromised CIA, and figures like Pam Bondi and Susie Wiles who are allegedly blocking the President's agenda.





KINETIC THREATS & THE "NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE": Ret. Gen. Blaine Holt issues a stark warning about a potential false flag in Europe, the risk of kinetic conflict on American streets, and why every citizen must "prepare for resilience" in the next 6 weeks.





GITMO TRIBUNALS & MEDIA CENTER: Analysis on when and how the Guantanamo media center could be activated for a modern-day "Nuremberg" to expose the truth to the world.





🎙️ FEATURING PANEL INSIGHTS:





Ret. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on the globalist "jar of ants" and the fight against the City of London.





Ret. Lt. Col. Matt Mack on local election action and the "cancer" within Trump's administration.





Col. Doug Pasternak on the moral crisis, outsourcing responsibility, and the need for community.





107 on the "dark to light" transition and the pending election security executive orders.





⚠️ FINAL WARNING: The panel agrees—the time for accountability has passed. The system is compromised. The call is for action, preparedness, and local resilience.





