BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY ISN'T TRUMP ARRESTING THE CLINTONS? Gitmo Panel Breaks Down Bondi, DOJ & Military Tribunals
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 1 day ago


🚨 EYES ON GITMO: December 2025 - Wartime Analysis 🚨

In this explosive monthly briefing, John Michael Chambers is joined by a powerhouse military panel—Ret. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, Ret. Lt. Col. Matt Mack, Col. Doug Pasternak, and 107—to dissect the most critical fronts in the hidden war.


🔥 THIS EPISODE COVERS:


The Anthony Weiner Laptop & "Frazzledrip": The panel discusses the horrifying evidence of depravity linked to the Clinton inner circle and its implications.


Clinton Testimony & Epstein Files: With Bill & Hillary scheduled to testify and the Epstein Files due for release, the panel analyzes if justice is imminent—or being thwarted.


TINA PETERS CRISIS: An in-depth breakdown of President Trump's pardon, Colorado's defiance, and why she represents the fight for election integrity.


VENEZUELA & The Cartel War: How the fight against drug cartels, election theft, and global illicit networks is the "Jenga block" threatening the entire corrupt system.


THE SWAMP WITHIN: A candid discussion on the "dysfunctional and hostile" DOJ, the compromised CIA, and figures like Pam Bondi and Susie Wiles who are allegedly blocking the President's agenda.


KINETIC THREATS & THE "NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE": Ret. Gen. Blaine Holt issues a stark warning about a potential false flag in Europe, the risk of kinetic conflict on American streets, and why every citizen must "prepare for resilience" in the next 6 weeks.


GITMO TRIBUNALS & MEDIA CENTER: Analysis on when and how the Guantanamo media center could be activated for a modern-day "Nuremberg" to expose the truth to the world.


🎙️ FEATURING PANEL INSIGHTS:


Ret. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on the globalist "jar of ants" and the fight against the City of London.


Ret. Lt. Col. Matt Mack on local election action and the "cancer" within Trump's administration.


Col. Doug Pasternak on the moral crisis, outsourcing responsibility, and the need for community.


107 on the "dark to light" transition and the pending election security executive orders.


⚠️ FINAL WARNING: The panel agrees—the time for accountability has passed. The system is compromised. The call is for action, preparedness, and local resilience.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
false flagnurembergcia corruptionresiliencejohn michael chambersepstein filesfrazzledriptina peterselection securityeyes on gitmomilitary panelanthony weiner laptopclinton testimonyvenezuela cartel wardoj dysfunctionkinetic threatguantanamo tribunals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Kevin Hughes
Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Lance D Johnson
Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Kevin Hughes
Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Kevin Hughes
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy