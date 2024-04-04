One of the duties of the dumb and drunk puppet guv of Nebraska, is to repel invasion. But instead of ordering the Nebraska Republican Guard to repel the illegal invaders already in the state, he is sending them down to the border for diaper duty. #nebraska #jimpillen #diaper #diaperduty #border #bordervacation #guv #puppetguv #guvpillen #jimbopillen #illegals #invade #dearnebraskapuppetguv #lincoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion Puppet guv Pillen Sends Republican Guard to the Border for Diaper Duty