One of the duties of the dumb and drunk puppet guv of Nebraska, is to repel invasion. But instead of ordering the Nebraska Republican Guard to repel the illegal invaders already in the state, he is sending them down to the border for diaper duty. #nebraska #jimpillen #diaper #diaperduty #border #bordervacation #guv #puppetguv #guvpillen #jimbopillen #illegals #invade #dearnebraskapuppetguv #lincoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion Puppet guv Pillen Sends Republican Guard to the Border for Diaper Duty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.