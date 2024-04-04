Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Puppet Guv Pillen Sends Republican Guard to the Border for Diaper Duty
channel image
Real Free News
65 Subscribers
32 views
Published 15 hours ago

One of the duties of the dumb and drunk puppet guv of Nebraska, is to repel invasion. But instead of ordering the Nebraska Republican Guard to repel the illegal invaders already in the state, he is sending them down to the border for diaper duty. #nebraska #jimpillen #diaper #diaperduty #border #bordervacation #guv #puppetguv #guvpillen #jimbopillen #illegals #invade #dearnebraskapuppetguv #lincoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion Puppet guv Pillen Sends Republican Guard to the Border for Diaper Duty

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket