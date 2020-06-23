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El escándalo de la Hidroxicloroquina
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38 views • June 23, 2020
Del Bigtree habla con el Dr. Jim Meehan sobre los estudios sobre la Hidroxicloroquina patrocionados por las farmacéuticas a través de la Organización Mundial de la Salud y otras agencias financiadas por estas industrias.
Más voces contra este ataque del Dinero contra la gente:
https://contraelencierro.blogspot.com/
Más voces contra este ataque del Dinero contra la gente:
https://contraelencierro.blogspot.com/
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