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10/23/18 #SPACEFORCE: PART 1-Trump Back Doors Disclosure & Dumps H2O Agenda 21
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54 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/23/18: The Space Age is being reclaimed from the Globalist prison planet/galaxy agenda. VP Pence today announced the build up of the Space Force and outlined 6 points for building the new arm of the US military. This comes on the heels of Trump rolling back 5G tech from Chinese control and also reversing nearly 40 years of planned drought through out California and Southern Oregon.
Here is Pence's speech discussing the Space Force build up at the National Space Council Meeting today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsaAZhDxgbc
Of Interest:
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/10/18/key-space-force-directive-missing-white-house-meeting-agenda.html
Here is Trump's announcement of signing the Presidential Memorandum to reverse Agenda 21 water policies in SW, CA, OR, WA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMyoY6I5SE
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers! Please pray for the safety of innocent people who are in the way of the engineered storm, Willa and for the peaceful resolution of turning back the globalist engineered invasion of the southern US border. This effort by the UN and the Fascist Deep State centered in Belgium will fail but our prayers, action and focus are required!!
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
10/23/18: The Space Age is being reclaimed from the Globalist prison planet/galaxy agenda. VP Pence today announced the build up of the Space Force and outlined 6 points for building the new arm of the US military. This comes on the heels of Trump rolling back 5G tech from Chinese control and also reversing nearly 40 years of planned drought through out California and Southern Oregon.
Here is Pence's speech discussing the Space Force build up at the National Space Council Meeting today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsaAZhDxgbc
Of Interest:
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/10/18/key-space-force-directive-missing-white-house-meeting-agenda.html
Here is Trump's announcement of signing the Presidential Memorandum to reverse Agenda 21 water policies in SW, CA, OR, WA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKMyoY6I5SE
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV, freedom lovers! Please pray for the safety of innocent people who are in the way of the engineered storm, Willa and for the peaceful resolution of turning back the globalist engineered invasion of the southern US border. This effort by the UN and the Fascist Deep State centered in Belgium will fail but our prayers, action and focus are required!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
etrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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